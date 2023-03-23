Trees4Life educate students

The Nature Park champions sustainability; to plant trees and care for them, and educate populations that life is very dependable on trees.

The Park’s Horticulture Manager, Junior Muli, said through the program, 12,000 trees were planted in four years, in partnership with schools, churches and various organisations in the nation’s capital.

“We have to think globally but act locally, so in our Tress4Life program we were able to gift 3,500 saplings to the public including community partners during the festive season from December to January and we are seeing that there is growing interest among our people,” he stated.

Lecturer from the University of PNG, Pius Piskaut who was accompanied by three students from UPNG, Port Moresby National High School, and Kopkop Primary School, participated in the Trees4Life program.

Each student took part in the planting of a tree at Nature Park.

“We have over 300 types of plant species, 20 per cent which are trees. With this program, we aim to educate the importance of trees to the environment and personal health, where it gives us oxygen and reduces stress while keeping the balance of Mother Nature,” stated Muli.

The Trees4Life program will continue in schools, churches and organizations this year.