Trans Pacific Support Nature Park

Trans Pacific Assurance CEO, Philip Tolley said the company is in full support of the Park’s mission and is happy to lend a helping hand with its operations where needed.

“We genuinely feel that the Nature Park is an icon here in Port Moresby, and emphasize the difficulties that they are encountering due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As an Insurance company, we understand the importance of insurance for any business especially in a highly abnormal year like this and more so for a not-for-profit organization like Port Moresby Nature Park. We feel that the Park has been placed in an unfair position that is also not any fault of their own, so we are more than happy to lend a hand. For us it is all about forming long term relationships and helping friends when they need it most.” said Philip Tolley.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s General Manager, David Thompson said the donation came at a time when it was needed the most to recover from the pandemic’s impact and for business to once again resume its operations with a bit more ease.

The Park is a charity organization that relies solely on donor funding and grants to be able to operate. For every visit or membership made, the payment proceeds go to supporting the Park’s efforts in preserving PNG’s unique natural environment for future generations, including the Park’s 550 resident animals, majority of which were surrendered to the Park for care.