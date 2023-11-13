Training institute uphold education policy

It also stresses the academia adage, ‘no student is a failure,’ by not letting student’s enrollment to be influenced by non or part payment of school fees.

During the second graduation at Malibu Estate in Lae, the College Principal revealed the secret behind an increasing enrollment number of students in its early years.

“What we do here may sound uneconomical, as we are sharing the costs and spreading the fees of those students who are paying in full with others who do not have the fees, through consensual agreement with the students who pay in full,” Kipsy said.

He expressed concern though, that they do not want to encourage such practice so they are appealing to the next intakes for 2024 to pay the required fees in full as the cost of running the Institute is increasing. However, where there are students who cannot meet their fees in full, then there is already a backup in place.

That is though, CITTI is a new training school, it has already attracted sponsorship from corporate organizations like Mineral Resource Development Corporation, Yamasil Building Construction, Mainland Holdings Limited, Wasmatau Limited of Madang Coastal Pipeline, Sinasina-Yongomugl DDA and Gumine district development and many others sponsoring students.

“I wish to thank all our corporate sponsors of our students for this year, and the technical industry that took in students for practical skills training,” Kipsy said.

“More importantly the parents of students for your confidence and trust in CITTI to provide life-skills training integrated with theology, the learning and boarding facilities we have here, and your prayers and faith that your children will be safe with us for the year,” he added.

The guest speaker and local entrepreneur, Mathew Togala encouraged the graduates to enhance their skills through work experience, be committed, and have a goal to create employment rather than be an employee all the time.

Two male students who received awards in leadership and citizenship awards thanked CITTI for forming them in leadership skills.

Rex Peter, who graduated in heavy equipment fitter and Simin Garia who graduated in accounting with diplomas thanked CITTI for giving them a second chance to get a formal education.