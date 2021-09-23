Training for Excellence

The Teachers Training program was launched on Wednesday at the Emmaus Conference Centre in Boroko, which will continue for the next two weeks. Forty-seven teacher librarians from four regions of the country will participate in the refresher training facilitated by staff from the BbP head office.

Major sponsors for the training were ExxonMobil and PNG Air. The former funded all training expenses and the latter for the travel expenses of those that came from outside.

ExxonMobil was represented by Peter Pomeleu to launch the training. While the training included 10 teachers from ExxonMobil plant site supported schools, EMPNG’s assistance covered all the participating centres.

“We do support learning centres pre-schools of our impacted communities outside of the LNG site but we also extend our support to other learning centres, especially at 6 Mile,” Mr Pomeleu said.

The training will include up-skilling in BbP’s Early Childhood Education program with topics such as class management and behavior strategies, inclusive education and sign language, digital learning, early childhood development, assessment, child protection, library management, phonics and much more.

On behalf of Buk bilong Pikinini, Nelly Wak thanked ExxonMobil for their support since 2011.

“They continue to support us with materials to support our curriculum and they had supported us with our Literacy week which we had a successful event. They have also supported us with wonderful videos that we’ve done,” Ms Wak said.

BbP’s teachers received digital training in November last year and now are ready to implement a digital learning program for the children in the classrooms.

Veronica Peter, is one facilitator who had come up the ladder from just a teacher at 6-Mile Learning Centre.

She appreciates the changes that have taken place for the better especially the inclusion of the Digital Learning curriculum.

Though digital technology is out of her league, she reckons it is a convenient way of transferring learning to children, especially during such time as COViD-19 pandemic lock down restrictions.

Buk bilong Pikinini also supports other Early Learning Centres libraries, which are run by other stakeholder partners in the country.

The training will also see the distribution of tablets for each of BbP’s LLCs and supported schools to assist with the delivery of BbP’s digital learning program.

The tablets will feature the ‘BbP learning app’, which includes curriculum-based learning games, audio books and stories developed especially for PNG children. The tablets will also have BbP’s teaching videos and other great teaching tools.

Since 2011, EMPNG has generously sponsored Buk bilong Pikinini and provided support to Library Learning Centres. It has donated over 15,000 books, provided support for BbP’s teacher training, providing teaching resources and videos for the numeracy program and supported development of the first early learning childhood PNG app.

EMPNG is committed to helping the organization grow and continue to build strong foundations for learning.

BbP Executive Officer, Leanne Resson said: “The emotional, social and physical development of young children has a direct effect on their overall development and on the adults they will become. Every child deserves the best possible start in life and support to fulfil its potential.

“A child’s experience in the early years has a major impact on their future life chances. A secure, safe and happy childhood is important in its own right, and it provides the foundation for children to make the most of their abilities and talents as they grow.



“It is therefore important that teachers feel supported and this is done through quality teacher up-skilling, training and the provision of quality teaching resources. We are so grateful for the on-going support of EMPNG to ensure we can continue to provide and early Childhood Education program to the highest standard.”