Training for disability inclusion

The training is developed as part of this project, which derived from The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (the Convention).

The RIDE project has focused its efforts as guided by the National Disability Policy 2015-2025, by supporting the Government of PNG to implement and facilitate Strategy #1 in the Policy, which is to ‘Improve Advocacy, Rights and Responsibilities’.

The project works closely with PNG Assembly of Disable Persons (PNG ADP, with Organizations of Persons with Disability (OPDs), with the Department for Community Development and Religion and other stakeholders in the industry.

Benedict Hipom, President for Morobe Disabled Agency, and one of the Master Trainer of Trainers facilitating the TOT, states that a person living with disability is a social issue, and in they also need their rights to be heard.

Also, in accordance with the law, he would like to see more being done for people living with disability.

Mr Hipom also would like to see that these policies developed are further strengthened by parliament into Acts. Once an Act, it would be a bit easier in securing funding for programs and projects for people living with disabilities or people with special needs.

The trainers of different OPDs came from Vanimo, East Sepik, Morobe and Madang Province. During the sessions, they all pitched in ideas, strategies and key areas where they need to have in place for the implementation of RIDE in the country.

This is formally being made possible by the support from the PNGAus Partnership Program where this project is wholly funded for, to carry out Objectives in support to the Government of PNG and the Disability Sector in PNG.