Trainees assist Nawaeb health

Local MP Theo Pelgen, in a media statement, said the MOU, which will be drafted later, would capture the arrangement for more medical students to actively serve in health facilities in Nawaeb.

MP Pelgen was at Situm Health Centre recently, attending to the completion of training for several medical students.

The trainees were on medical practicum for the last four weeks at Situm Health Centre and contributed immensely to the functions of the facility, including providing manpower and resources to service and assist the sick.

The 23 students were from the Midwifery, Nursing and Intensive Care Unit faculties.

“I take this time for your efforts to come and help serve the people of Labuta and Nabak at Situm

Health Centre,” Pelgen said.

“I would love to see more of you coming to serve our district.”

MP Pelgen stated that health is a very important sector covered holistically in the Nawaeb District Five (5) Year Development Plan.

“On behalf of the people of Nawaeb, I am thankful for you students for taking the initiative to construct a proper floor for the patients to utilize at Situm. By doing this, you have shown the true humanitarian spirit and leadership in your line of work.”

MP Pelgen further presented medical work kits to the trainees that included stethoscopes and basic tools they would need later in their careers. They were a token of appreciation from the Nawaeb DDA.