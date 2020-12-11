Trade Link International donates to Missionaries

Vehicle keys were handed over to the recipients in a ceremony held in the company’s premises on Tuesday.

Apostolic Nuncio to PNG, Archbishop Kurian Mathew Vayalunkal who was key to identifying the eligible recipients was on site to witness the handover of the trucks.

Four of the five are pickup trucks. One each was donated to the Sisters of Charity of St. Anne serving in Gerehu, NCD, and St. Gregory, The Great Parish in Sogeri; two will be sent to the Catholic Diocese of Lae. The only passenger truck was donated to the Missionaries of Charity, in Port Moresby.

The Minidor 3 wheeler vehicles, manufactured by Force Motors in India, are valued at K90,000.

Manager Operations, Danny Maku while handing over the keys of the vehicles represented the Trade Link International, in expressing sincere hope and belief that the vehicles will go a long way in helping the service delivery by the respective organizations.

“We will be using the vehicle for our outreach programs in the city mainly in the villages around our main communities, and maybe for the purpose of cleaning, keeping or helping our boys to bring things by cleaning the drain and other things to help them not to carry so much by themselves on the shoulder instead we will make use of this opportunity faster. The main purpose is to reach to the communities,” said Sr. Ancy John of the Sisters of Charity of St. Anne, who run a school in Gerehu Stage 6, NCD.

Company Group Manager, Chandapillai Kurian Thazhathu said Trade Link always believes in the concept of giving back to society. He also thanked Archbishop Kurian Vayalunkal, the Apostolic Nuncio and for helping to identify and recommending the recipients.

On behalf the missionaries, Bishop Rozario Menezes of Lae Diocese said this donation is an example to other companies to support communities.

“Sometimes it is very hard to find things like vehicles and we depend upon donors like you so we can do our work, like we have Charity Sisters, we know what they do. Sisters of St. Anne, then for myself also in Lae. We try to depend as much as possible we depend on donors to do our work. And when when you donate like today you donated the vehicles you also become part of our missionary work.” Said Most Rev. Bishop. Rozario Menedezes SMM.

It was the idea of the founders of Trade Link International Limited, Shiam Kattapuram and his wife Sajani, to augment their service delivery to the community. However they were not present to personally present the vehicles, as they are currently in Australia, due to COVID-19 restrictions.