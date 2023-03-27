Tikana women present petition to Authorities

The peaceful protest coincided with the celebrations of the National Women’s Day held on Friday 24th March, 2023.

Governor Sir Julius Chan was present to accept the petition. He said his government stands ready to support women’s issues in the province.

The women dressed in black and purple silently marched with banners and placards from the Kavieng National Court house through the main town area and proceeded down to the market and to the Government Legislative Assembly building.

The women were joined by New Ireland PPC Albert Beli in the peaceful protest.

When presenting the petition, LLG Women’s Representative Genevieve Chow told Governor Sir Julius Chan, PPC Beli and representatives from the Kavieng and Namatanai DDA with ten (10) petitions. They are as follows:

Equip Police and courts with resources and adequate funding to carry out their functions. Enact Vagrancy Act. Remove settlements in Kavieng town. Build Safe houses for victims of GBV. Equip office for Council of Women. Support Provincial Council of Women. Appoint Women’s Rep at the LLG level as stipulated in the OLPG and LLG Laws. Build proper Kavieng market for women to sell their produce. Relax restrictions on the sale of fresh fish at Kavieng Market. Build a fish market.

In response, Governor Sir Julius said his government at the sub-national level has put forward the “New Ireland Strategies to combat Gender-Based Violence and promote gender equality” before the Assembly which gained full support by members of the legislative assembly.

“My government is also working on the Vagrancy Act which will be enacted. It will not be restricted to waira man or meri, but also New Irelanders. If they misbehave they too will be subjected to the law,” said Sir Julius.

He commended the women leaders for working together in putting the issues prevalent to all women in New Ireland to the responsible authorities.