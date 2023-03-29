Ten secure OTML scholarship

The students are in their third year of studies at the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) and the PNG University of Technology (Unitech). Three are studying Environmental Science, and Geology at UPNG, while the rest are Unitech students studying Applied Physics/Instrumentation, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mineral Processing and Mining Engineering.

The two-year scholarship program totalling K253,781.44, cover tuition fees, boarding/lodging, book allowances, travel assistance, and stipend for each student for this year.

K49,200 has been paid to UPNG and K204,781.44 to Unitech.

The Undergraduate Scholarship Award Scheme is an initiative of OTML to help support high performing students attending tertiary institutions in PNG.

OTML Manager for Organisational Development and Training, Ian Strachan said the Program aims to assist third-year university undergraduate students with school fees and other associated costs while ensuring OTML maintains an industry-institution relationship with respective universities that provide graduates into its training programs and workforce.

“An additional component to this scholarship is the opportunity for these awardees to conduct their industrial training with OTML. It also sets a pathway for them to join our Graduate Development Program upon completing their studies,” he said.

The scholarship program is dependent on each student’s academic performance in the first year of the scholarship whereby the student must maintain a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 or above to continue the scholarship for a second year.

Since the inception of the Undergraduate Scholarship Program in 2007, Ok Tedi has so far sponsored 50 undergraduates.