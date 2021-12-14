Telefomin Farewells Educator

News of her retirement has been received with sadness by Member for Telefomin, Solan Mirisim.

Glenda Giles came to Oksapmin Valley upon the invitation of the local people, who started what was known as Oksapmin High School in 2007 and taught until her retirement.

The New Zealander was instrumental in the setup of the junior high school, which eventually grew into a secondary school that has produced extraordinary results placing Oksapmin Secondary School in the top 10 performing schools this year.

“I personally on my people’s behalf would want to thank Ms. Giles for her endless commitment, hours of dedication and personal sacrifice to the people of Oksapmin for her service in education,” said Mirisim.

“She is a true humble servant of the people, she has touched a lot of life in her social service in the community but most importantly she has imparted knowledge to the sons and daughters of Oksapmin who will be future leaders of the District.

“Her service in education to the District of Telefomin and her contribution to human resource development will leave a lasting legacy in the hearts and minds of the students she has taught for the 14 years of her service to Oksapmin.”

Mirisim added that Giles is the foundation of what is being seen in Oksapmin today.

“The achievements of Oksapmin Secondary School can be a testament of her hardwork and contribution. She leaves behind a vacuum that will be hard to fill and for that I regret to let her go but the legacies she leaves behind will be the roadmap for the teachers and students to follow.”

“With that I take my hats off for her and thank her in my heart for her tireless journey of educating the future human resource of the district,” said Mirisim.

He said his people hold a great place for Giles in their hearts and she will always be regarded as a local Oksapmin and Telefomin, wherever her future takes her to.

“We owe her a lot and only the Good Lord Our Saviour will reward her for her massive contribution to our district education. God Bless and farewell our Good Friend.”

Giles, holds an array of achievement since she came to the country in 1967 to serving the people of PNG.