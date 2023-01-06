Teens on charity mission

Both McPolly and Tyson Petri travelled from Mt Hagen to Goroka to give food to prison inmates.

The charity's mission is to assist the less fortunate members of the community. Their father, Koiya Peri, had started this and sadly left this gesture of kindness behind when he died.

Late Peri was a prominent Lawyer and Managing Partner with Warner Shand Lawyers at the time of his passing in Mt Hagen.

Both boys also provided food to sick children at the Goroka hospital, the Goroka Police cell remandees and the homeless people on the streets of Goroka town.