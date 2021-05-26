Tauruba Hosts Church Meet

The United Church East Central Papua Region is hosting the Women’s Annual Board meeting with about 60 women leaders from 21 curcuits.

According to Balawaia circuit chairman, Vela Avei this is the third women’s board meeting being held.

Balawaia circuit covers four villages including Tauruba, Gamoga, Kemabolo and Bona Namo.

The participating circuits are Hula, Saroa, Sinavai, Keapara, Maopa, K.K, Kapari, Ikega-wiga, Boru, Boku, Dorobisoro, Sua'u, Synod(Assembly,HQ) , Maisi, Mailu, Malina, Merani, Fife bay, Beagle bay, Gavuone and Balawaia.

The main agendas to be discusses are how women can run their ministry and how they can improve their spiritual growth.

A small ceremony was held to open the event including a march and flag-raising ceremony and a traditional feast.

The welcome committee was led by two former PNGDF personnel Lance Corporal Tony Tore who played the bag pipe and Petty officer (maritime) Tau Tanu who led the ceremonial march and the raising of the UC flag.

They were invited by the Balawaia organising committee to add flavor to the welcome ceremony.

The meeting concludes on Friday.