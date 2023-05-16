Tauruba CRC host meeting for the first time

The week-long event began on Monday 15th May and will end on Friday the 19th of May.

Tauruba Christian Revival Crusade (CRC) Church in Rigo District Central Province hosted over 70 CRC pastors and church leaders around the country.

National Council Chairman Pastor Barnabas Tabara said the provincial delegates from the 22 provinces are meeting to discuss and assess ways forward for CRC in PNG.

“As a movement, we’re what we call the national council and the council gathers every year to evaluate how far and how much we have done over the years and also to redefine our vision. We converse and give reports of how much churches and work that has progressed over the years,” Pastor Tabara said.

“We follow basically our four pillars which is church planting, evangelism, world missions and training. These are the four areas that we pursue and our church has grown from strength to strength. We just went over our fifth years of anniversary.”

He added that the CRC church leaders meet is held annually for discussing, planning and strategizing national events to enhance better ways of serving God in what God has called for.

Event Planning Committee chairman for Tauruba CRC Church, Nao Virobo made mention that the local church and host Tauruba tabernacle centre was buzzing with local school students, church and the community gathered to warmly welcomed the delegates.

“This is the first of each kind for our church to host such a national event and it has brought the community together,” stated Virobo.

He said despite given the short notice about three to four months ago of the meeting. It was quite a challenge for his team as host.

“With the support of the locals and financial assistance from relevant authorities we helped to have the meeting here,” added Virobo.

The convention was first held in Kwikila last year and this would be the second event hosted by Central.