Tari School receives assistance from BSP

This did not deter the students’ and teachers’ commitment towards education.

BSP Tari Branch while on an earlier visit to the school to run Financial Literacy Sessions, discovered that classes were being held in semi-permanent classrooms while students were sitting on makeshift desks, some even sat on the bare ground.

The branch stepped in and assisted the school with 100 desks, four teachers’ tables and chairs, installed a COVID-19 hand washbasin for the students and painted two of the school’s classrooms.

Branch Manager John Tomba Jnr said, “This project will now enhance student learning through a better and improved learning environment for the students. Teachers can now also sit properly on good tables to prepare lesson plans.”

BSP Group Chairman Sir Kostas Constantinou, Group CEO Robin Fleming and Deputy GM Retail Sales and Customer Service Peter Komon, joined the Tari Branch Team for the project handover.

Head teacher Emmanuel Malimbu thanked BSP for the timely assistance, adding that education subsidies were not sufficient to run the school as well as improve the learning facilities.