The Talasea DDA supported the local radio station with K4500, to assist in supplying fuel for the station's backup generator, ensuring uninterrupted broadcasting services for the people of WNB.

Director of Provincial Radio at NBC WNB, David Kibeto thanked the Talasea DDA Board for their ongoing support of the local radio station's operations.

He explained that frequent power outages in the province have strained the station's limited financial resources, making it challenging to procure fuel.