Tabubil Sec e-Library

The school has over 600 students and 40 teachers.

The e-Library was equally funded by the Ok Tedi Mine Villages and Nupmo Women & Children’s Association at a total cost of one hundred thousand kina.

The Women & Children’s Association identified information access as a key area of need in schools across the CMCA communities and the Western Province.

School Principal Galama Laka, said this is the first time a technologically advanced library system would be used in the school.

The project includes an E-library server, workstations in the computer lab (virtual terminals), a local area network (LAN) system, and a wireless network (WAN).

This E-Library project was installed and commissioned by the OTDF Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team, covering four secondary schools and two high schools at a total cost of K 300,000.

The overall aim of this e-library project is to create access to digitalised books which students would normally have access to in an everyday library building.

Noni Dukumun, President for Nupmo Women and Children’s Association and Associate Director said the OTDF Board will continue support the students in the CMCA.

OTDF Executive Manager Program Services, Eric Kuman said, this particular e-Granary Digital Library was purchased from the United States (US), having over 32 million documents spread over 300 categories, consisting of text documents, videos, sketches, images and details of cross-references and other relevant articles.

Daru Secondary School, St Gabriel’s Technical Secondary School, Kiunga Secondary School, Ningrum High School, Aiambak High School have also received this E-Library facility.