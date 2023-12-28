Tabubil Hospital staff give back to patients

It was a wonderful and joyous night for all patients as the hospital staff brought great smiles and happiness to their faces by presenting them with gifts starting from the General Ward to Maternity, Accidents & Emergency, Children’s Ward, General Outpatient and TB Wards.

Tabubil Hospital Administrator, Margareth Samei said the issuing of the gifts has brought great smiles and joy to patients who were unable to celebrate with their families at home.

“When working in a health organization, priority is our patients as they are the reason why we are employed so they deserve quality care and treatment and so this Christmas is a time where we give back to our patients in showing that we do care for them,” Samei expressed.

Meanwhile, four mothers admitted at the maternity ward gave birth to four beautiful Christmas babies (3 males and 1 female) between 24th & 25th of December, with a 4.2kg baby boy from Daru, the biggest baby of all four.