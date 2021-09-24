Tabu Festival A Success

For the first time the festival was decentralized to the LLG level and was hosted by Toma Vunadidir local level government, which also coincided with the 27th twin volcanic eruptions of September 16, 1994.

The usually quiet Wairiki No.3 ward in Tomadir LLG Gazelle district came alive on this week as people from the eight LLGs in the East New Britain Province gathered to participate in the annual ENB Shell Money festival.

Special guests included East New Britain Governor, Nakikus Konga, Tourisim office CEO Gard Renson, former National Cultural Commission Director and Tubuan chief Dr. Jacob Simet among other invited guests.

Tabu is anchored in the Tolai culture-it tightens family bonds as well as business cycles. It plays a significant role during the various Tolai cultural activities from bride price, death shell money breaking, peace reconciliation, land purchase and Tubuan rituals just to name a few.

President of the ENB Shell Money Festival, Richard Tapil Jr is the main driver of this significant event since 2015.

He said this year’s focus was more decentralizing the festival right down to the local level government and ward levels.

The event was hailed as the best that showcased a number of important Tolai cultural activities but more so the typical Tolai bride prize ceremony called Warkukul, defined by the two main tribes Pikalaba and Marmar to formalize and make the process complete.

Mr Tapil said the festival aims at empowering locals both young and old, to embrace the Tabu culture and maintain its values for generations to come.