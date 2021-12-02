Table Market Owner Wins Bus

He had scratched the winning card on a normal shopping day at the Stop & Shop Rainbow outlet on Tuesday 30th November.

“I am still in a state of shock…This was just a regular shopping trip as I shop there all the time, as it’s close to where I live,” said Mr Atbo.

He lives in Port Moresby’s Rainbow Estates, has an Engineering background and runs an SME that engages youths from the neighbouring Gerehu suburb in Port Moresby.

Mr Atbo had bought groceries at the Rainbow SNS to the tune of K200 where he received the Scratch-to-Win cards. One of those was the lucky winning card to the brand new and spacious Nissan Urvan 15-seater bus.

“I am yet to get a driver’s license- so I cannot drive but this win is reason enough to get some driving lessons and get one. We will definitely use the bus for my SME and for my family runs.”

He is thankful for CPL and SNS to support customers through the Christmas competition and also the many community programs and organizations, SMEs and charities.

CPL Group’s General Manager for Finance, Nazar Shaffee said Atbo is a regular shopper at SNS Rainbow and this prize is befitting to his loyalty.

“We are rewarding our most loyal customers and Mr Atbo happens to be one of them. This is one way of saying thank you to our loyal customers with prizes worth over K500,000.