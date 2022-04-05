Tabangut School Receives Vital Facilities

Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong officiated at the opening of the facilities Tabangut Elementary, Rakunai in Central Gazelle LLG in East New Britain.

Member Wong said students had aspirations and dreams to become somebody in the future and a good learning environment would boost their chances of achieving their dreams.

He said early childhood, if properly supported, would provide essential learning materials that would benefit every child before formal education, sadly past leaders have overlooked it for quite a long time.

“Sapos ol lain bifo lo mipla ol I bin fixim ol school or putim money igo long ol school na bai yumi nonap sanap olsem. So mipla startim program nao bai go insait lo future blo olgeta school, olgeta mangi blo mipla. Em program lo fixim up school putim computer, library na ol dispela samting mipla putim wantaim (We started a program to invest in the future of all the schools. It’s a program to have computers and library) ,” said Member Wong.

He said the school needed to be fixed and put back to the way it was before to give the future generation a chance at education.

Gazelle District Administrator, Hubert Wangun said though the project was small but it would go a long way in producing intellects for Gazelle District and East New Britain as a whole and commended the Gazelle DDA Board for delivering projects that are having an impact on people in the communities.

He said, “Dispela ol liklik project yumi ken tok long en em I liklik but em bikpla meaning blong en. Yu laik kamap long wanem hap long yu laik reachim dispela top long diwai, yu start lo ananit, yu start lo base.”

The new classroom and two tanks including the renovation of an existing classroom were all at a cost of K100, 000 by the Gazelle Business Corporation Limited.

The occasion also coincided with the official opening of three bus stops and one satellite market at Rakunai for Central Gazelle LLG. The Gazelle DDA Board had approved K500, 000 for satellite markets and bus stops to be established in the five LLGs in Gazelle district to promote economic participation.