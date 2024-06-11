Swire Shipping & CPL partner to assist schools

Under the MOU, Swire Shipping and CPL Foundation will collaborate to address the needs of schools within local communities in PNG through an upcycled school furniture donation project. Leveraging their established networks, both organisations will work together to ensure the project’s success from end to end, including the acquisition of the furniture as well as the pro bono shipping of the school furniture from Australia to the designated schools in PNG. CPL Foundation will identify schools in need within the local communities and assess their specific requirements while Swire Shipping will be responsible for seeking the required furniture donations from schools in Australia.

The first school furniture donation under the MOU took place in Arawa on 3 May 2024, with the support of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville Government (ABG), Steamships, Consort Shipping and East West Transport. The shipment, originating from schools in Australia and delivered to Arawa Primary School, comprised essential furniture such as desks, chairs, and shelves. This initiative is poised to significantly improve the learning environment for both students and teachers at Arawa Primary School, fostering a positive and productive study space.

Swire Shipping’s Country Manager for PNG and General Manager for the Pacific, Randy Selvaratnam, “We are excited to be working with CPL Foundation for this meaningful school furniture project. This initiative directly aligns with our core values of giving back to our local communities and promoting long-term, sustainable development in the region. By providing schools with the resources they need, we’re empowering students and educators to thrive. This project directly translates to a more comfortable and conducive learning environment, fostering a brighter future for the community in PNG.”

CPL Foundation Chairman and CPL Group Founder, Sir Mahesh Patel said, “Bougainville is a special place to me and my wife. We have had a relationship with this province for over 30 years, and hence it was of no surprise that CPL Foundation, in partnership with Swire Shipping, has chosen Arawa Primary School as one of the recipients for the School Furniture Project. I was really impressed by Arawa Primary School and the community in which the school serves, in their display of community spirit and support. This shows a willingness to grow and recognition of the importance of such donations. I am particularly elated by the support given by the ABG Government through its Regional Member Peter Tsiamalili Jnr.”

Gabriel Samo, School Board Chairman of Arawa Primary School, was grateful for the donation.

“I am truly happy that this project has reached us. We have been neglected for so long. Arawa Primary School is one of those schools that have always missed out on Government funding. Donations like the desks received will be used by our students. We have had to turn away students because of lack of space at the school and desks for students. Now, with the donations, we can open to more admissions of students.”

This initiative marks the beginning of a series of donations aimed at improving educational facilities in schools across the region. Looking ahead in 2024, discussions are underway for three more shipments of school furniture, benefitting even more schools.