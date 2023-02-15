Swimmer raises funds for Cheshire Disability Services

The Steamships Group is supporting the swim, and 100% of all sponsorship money will go towards initiatives that will directly benefit people with disabilities and their families.

Swimmer Neil Papenfus, a General Manager in Steamships' Logistics Division, is registered to swim the English Channel in October. “I love swimming, I love challenging myself physically, and I love the work that the team at Cheshire Disability Services do for people in our community who are living with disabilities,” says Papenfus.

The K20, 000 already raised has been a mix of personal as well as business donations:

PNG Motors K10, 000

Carpenters Shipping K5, 000

David Doig K1,000

Greg Rudani K1,000

Corey van Genderen

Sean Vincin K1,000

Bill Crain K500

A grateful Benson Hahambu, General Manager of Cheshire Disability Services, said every Kina will make a real difference in the lives of the people who turn to the charity for help.

Papenfus is busy training and currently swims an average of 30km per week, which includes a 12km swim on the weekends. As October approaches, he will be swimming between 30-35km per week and will have completed longer swims of 26km, including competitive long-distance events in Australia and New Zealand.

His next international competitive swim will be the 26km 'Palm to Shelly' open ocean race in Sydney in March. In the middle of the Australian winter, he will attend a special 'Cold Water Training Camp' in Sydney, which will include a 6-hour swim.

To swim the English Channel:

It will take Neil about 16 hours (the world record is just under 7 hours). He will swim between 34-40 km depending on the tides and currents. The water will be very cold (about 16⁰C) – Fairfax Harbour is around 26⁰C. Neil will need to eat and drink as he swims – he’s not allowed to get out of the water The English Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes (an average of 600 tankers and 200 ferries pass through it every day)

Steamships will ensure that 100 percent of all money raised will be given to Cheshire Disability Services.