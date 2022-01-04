Supporting Ryan's Mission

After graduating high school in 2013, Ryan was among many students who unfortunately did not receive offers to commence tertiary level education.

Adamant on giving their son the opportunity to pursue a vocation and build his career, Ryan’s parents sent him to Port Moresby to a private-run technical school. The school shut down in 2016, Ryan was already two years into studies, pursuing a diploma in mining engineering when this occurred.

Ryan has no official records or transcripts from this school, despite studying there for two years.

Ryan’s supportive parents did not give up. They enrolled him at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Port Moresby.

Despite the push from his parents to complete the course they enrolled him in, Ryan decided to make the difficult decision to withdraw from studies without telling them.

Ryan expressed genuine uneasiness at the thought of pursuing a path that he found no passion in. He said the push from his parents to have a qualification and some sort of income from pursuing something he did not see himself doing was not on the table for him.

He pleaded with his parents to let him seek out a career path he would want to pursue.

Ryan says that once he withdrew from studies at the ITI, he was keen on pursuing studies in a Bible school.

Growing up in a majorly religious home, Ryan said he was passionate about finding his calling through service this way. Ryan’s grandparents (his mum’s parents) are Catholic while his dad’s parents are members of the Assemblies of God (AOG) church.

Ryan says, it is because of this that his openness to respect different churches and worship comes from. The young man said he worships to praise and serve God and does not see the need to identify with only one church.

It is due to his strong belief in God and service that in 2017, an uncle of his encouraged him to apply and volunteer with ‘Youth With A Mission’ otherwise more popularly known as YWAM. Ryan was successful in his application.

Over the course of the years since 2017, Ryan has undergone many trainings, importantly include a six-month Discipleship Training School (DTS). Three months of this training consisted of courses relating to ‘Knowing God,’ and the other three months were focused on ‘Making God known to others.’

In the same year, Ryan had traveled with the YWAM team for outreach to Gulf Province and then to Canberra, Australia for a months’ training and discipleship.

Ryan said his training also included a three-month Discipleship Bible School (DTS) that consisted of participants reading the books of the Bible from Genesis through to Revelation.

Ryan explained YWAM volunteers pay their own boarding and lodging fees to volunteer their skills, time, effort and genuine service to the mission.

In his effort to continue his service and mission, Ryan is currently raising funds with the support of his family to settle outstanding fees and this year’s staff fees as well.

With the support of his aunties and female cousins, Ryan is selling K50 meri blouses. The funds will go towards off-setting his fees, which are K1000 monthly.

Ryan says there are some people who support him by contributing K50 or K20 regularly and that in addition to the fundraisings contributes to his service.

He shared that he is part of a team of 10 other people consisting of people from PNG, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Jamaica, and Samoa, who are just as passionate and genuine in their faith and cause as Ryan is.

They are all part of the DTS that focus on building discipleship in young people. The team is committed to training young people to live a life of integrity, with the fear of God and live their lives the right way.

Ryan stated that the team visited schools in East New Britain Province in 2021. They spoke to the students in primary school and high schools, colleges and tertiary level institutions about identity and overcoming the impossible.

Ryan said the team trained 25 young people under the DTS program last year and will be kicking off again on January 23rd.

He recalls an experience that has added to his growth in his service – a three-month visit to Garaina, a remote ward in Waria rural local level government, Morobe Province in 2020. Ryan described the village as being very remote that a 5kg rice cost K12 and a can of coke cost K6.

Ryan said he experienced a humbling sight when he had fellowship at the Seventh Day Adventist church one Saturday. The church has a congregation of 20 people. Yet that day, their total collected offerings and tithe reached K600.

He said this made an impression on him, because these people lived in such a remote part of the country, with little to no access to proper services and goods, that gave rise to prices in common items, yet the fear of God and diligence to serve and contribute to the church challenged him.

Ryan expressed that he continues to strive to be part of the YWAM team, a team of people passionate about their service to God, and service to developing discipleship in others.

It is for reasons of these many acts of service that Ryan strives to raise enough funds to continue to be part of the YWAM team.

He will be going back to start with the YWAM Medical Ship Port Moresby on 10 January 2022. For anyone who would like to support him in his mission and service to God and the people that YWAM visits around the country, check out Ryan Kulie Bill on Facebook to purchase a meri blouse to support a worthy cause.