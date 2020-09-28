Support for rural communities

The Kumura Foundation donated K10,000 worth of water supply project materials to Emigari to build the water supply for the Bundi Komba Festival site. Emigari is the host site of the recently-launched Bundi Komba Festival.

Founder Vincent Kumura said the donation came under their ‘Community Service’ focus. Additionally, K5,000 worth of materials for the Bundi Women’s Training Centre at Yandera was also donated.

These programs were funded by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation through the foundation’s last ‘Travel2Change’ fundraising COVID-19 Bismarck trekking in April this year.

Furthermore, library books for the elementary schools were donated by TNA Holdings Ltd at Kundiawa. The K7,000 school assets for St. John Yandera Primary School such as a 5 kilowatt diesel genset, lights and cords were contributed by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation to support the foundation’s rural education focus.

Finally, the donation of 60 coffee pulpers was to empower the rural organic coffee farmers of Bundi.

“Eleven tribes from all over remote Bundi received the pulpers,” said Kumura.

“Forty of the pulpers were sponsored by the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) and 20 from the Sir Brian Bell Foundation under the Kumura Foundation’s Sustainable Development focus.”

All these projects add to the Kumura Foundation’s aim to empower rural communities as well as partner with stakeholders to bring services into the out-of-reach areas.