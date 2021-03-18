Support for leadership program doubled

Newcrest has been a sponsor of the program for several years, however, in 2021 has doubled its support from two scholarships to four and has committed to providing the additional funding for the next three years.

The Archer Leaders Development Program, which is a KTF flagship program, selects eight extraordinary men and women from hundreds of applicants to participate in the innovative leadership program which provides the students with mentoring, tutoring, boarding fees, education and professional development resource support, work experience and community projects.

This year the applicants came from several fields of study, including law, medicine, biology, economics and engineering.

Newcrest Chief Operating Officer, Craig Jones, noted the importance of the program, saying: “Newcrest is investing in the future of PNG. We have seen the calibre of young leaders to emerge from the program and Newcrest is pleased to provide additional funding for the next three years.”

The 2021 recipients were recently announced at a COVID-19 safe event in Port Moresby by the Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp.

For the first time, this year’s group will be undertaking a crossing of the Kokoda Track, which will test their emotional and physical stamina whilst developing their leadership skills in a unique and fitting environment.