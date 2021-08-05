Support for Hagara Primary School

In addition, NCD Governor Powes Parkop made a commitment to donate 60 more desks to Grade-three students who have been sitting on the bare floor for two years.

Hagara Primary School is one institution that has improved under the Motu Koita Modernisation Program to have its existing infrastructures revamped.

Governor Parkop said these desks would enable the students and teachers to enhance the learning environment.

Theodist Group CEO, Kumar Baliah said, “Our key philosophy is to contribute positively to communities that we live and work in. We are a key education partner and we see education as vital part of our children’s future."

Chairman of the Motu Koita Assembly and Deputy Governor for NCD Dadi Toka Jr said they were slowly rebuilding the school’s capacity.

He said he was also grateful for the partnership with the company.

Mr Toka said, “NCDC together with MKA is always working together to fully empower our indigenous communities in the villages. This desk contribution will help our students at Hagara and Tatana."

Previous support to the school under the program for the indigenous people consisted of a coaster bus donation and the delivery of a double-storey classroom for the Motu Koita Fode Centre located at the school.