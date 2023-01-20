Support for agriculture in Jiwaka

Through programs such as PHAMA Plus and Market Development Facility, Australia is assisting farming communities in the province to develop high-value coffee to export.

When visiting Jiwaka in September, High Commissioner Jon Philp met with coffee growers and exporters to hear their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities in exporting quality coffee.

Through Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, the Partnership is also supporting commercial production and the marketing of sweet potato for export from the Highlands region.

Research through this project aims to improve the livelihoods of local farmers through transformative enhancements of selected sweet-potato value chains.

The project has also seen the Fresh Produce Development Agency and PNG National Agricultural Research Institute deliver targeted training to women on processing and cooking techniques to maximise nutrition and increase value-added sweet potato products.