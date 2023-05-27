Sumkar school gets new classroom

The primary school was established in 2007 with bush materials classrooms to initially host its first early childhood development (ECD) classes where pupils occupy to learn with assistance of a number of teachers.

Sumgilbar ward 17 member, Michael Barui, acknowledged the former Madang governor, Peter Yama who he invited to visit the inland school years back.

During the visit to Kabilmas Yama, noticed the dire need of basic educational facilities and assisted with K60,000 which the community used to build the first double classroom.

Motivated by the first permanent double classroom the community mobilized support and using their own resources such as hard wood timber and labour to build a second double classroom under the leadership of head teacher, Noah Karu.

A colourful and joyous event was staged last Sunday with students performing songs and dances to welcome Sumkar MP, Suguman and Francis Tavatuna, a Special Project Officer from the Office of the Madang Governor, Ramsey Pariwa and other guests including Sumgilbar LLG president, and other project officers for the Sumgilbar LLG and community leaders from ward 17.

Suguman told the gathering that his government through the Sumkar District Development Authority is currently looking into priority areas which would cater for inland schools and inland communities in the Sumgilbar LLG.

He said however dealing with the inland communities, a major challenges facing Sumkar district.

“We have a lot of people living in inland communities. One of the challenges we face is that most inland schools in the district lack appropriate infrastructures that are conducive for children’s learning.,” Suguman said.

In that regard he acknowledged the head teacher at Kabilmas primary school for his determination to change the school to having primary and also a vocational and technical training centre in form of Eco Pacific Tourism currently stationed at Kabilmas.

Ward 17 Member, Barui said there are also outstanding issues that remain such as the bad condition of the feeder-road that leads to Kabilmas from the main north coast, Madang-Bogia road and the law and order problems.

He also acknowledged the determination of the head teacher of Kabilmas Primary school and the school board and parents for what they had achieved so far through self-reliance.

The Kabilmas community presented MP Suguman Orme with a live pig and fresh garden produce after the event in appreciation for his support and also honor for his visit as their local member.

The community indicated to their MP that they desperately need other forms of assistance to elevate the school to become a junior high school in the future.