Sub-national gov’t fight against GBV

The afternoon session got the committee engaged with sub-national government officials, who are supporting their efforts to address GBV and Sorcery Action Related Violence (SARV).

Provincial Administration officers from the National Capital District, East Sepik and Morobe were invited to present on their work, including good practice that other provinces could learn from.

City Manager, Ravu Frank gave an update on the work that began the hearings.

“For NCDC, we have embarked on this particular issue since 2020, we have a strategy called the NCDC GBV Strategy 2020-2022; the strategy is broken to 3pillars and spent almost K4.2million annually on this issue. So chairman, NCDC is walking the talk and serious in this particular issue because it affects all phases of development. We have worked with partners and stakeholders to derive and achieve this strategy. We are trying our very best especially in this area,” stated Frank.

The three pillars are;

1. Walk the talk - educate the staff + 80 percent of their staff have signed a pledge against GBV (incl. the Governor and Manager. If they breach that, there are penalties

2. Deliver accountability - they moved outside NCDC and extended the GBV zero tolerance approach to their contractors (10 major companies + 70 smaller contractors). They encouraged them to adopt GBV policies and sign the pledge. If they get a complaint from their staff re GBV not being addressed, it could impact their contract with NCDC.

3. Disrupt & demand - they will extend even further to anyone who is in NCDC to focus on prevention of GBV more generally through education and awareness programmes. They work with INGOs and NGOs, to do behavior change activities in schools, settlements and a range of partners. They also organize marches to raise awareness.

Also in partnership with NCDC was East Sepik and Morobe Provincial Administration. East Sepik Deputy Provincial Administrator, Godfrey Rausen was also part of the Hearing spoke about the fight against GBV.

“In East Sepik Province, we took the GBV fight after our summit here in Port Moresby and our Provincial Government and Provincial administration grabbed that with both hands. In 2020-21, we were doing our structures and accountabilities towards GBV in ESP,” he said.

The committee established an interim committee for ESP, 15 committee members from related stakeholders in the province.

They then established a secretariat from the existing community development in the Provincial administration and collected profile and wrote the GBV Plan for ESP known as the East Sepik Province Gender Based Violence Prevention Respond Strategy and Action Plan 2022-2026.

“We will launch this plan to action in ESP. The provincial government for ESP also funded with K200, 000,” stated Rausen.

The committee were impressed with the work and the partnerships between East Sepik Province and NCDC through the fight against GBV.