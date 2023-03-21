SU, PNGCF sign partnership deal

The partners met on Friday 10 March to officiate the partnership for the next three years.

SU PNG is a preeminent organisation that brings integral human development support to teenagers throughout the country using evangelistic tools that focus on important aspects of ministry including Bible reading guides, leadership workshops; camps and other youth-engagement activities.

Present at the photo opportunity and signing were PNG Scripture Union Director, Jacob Vavine and SU PNG team representatives who joined PNGCF Executive Manager, Priscillar Napoleon and Renee Marru (PNGCF Programs Coordinator).

PNGCF conducts public health and cancer prevention education programs in schools aimed to empower students to make healthy lifestyle choices as a way to reduce their future cancer risk. Such programs include the Healthy Teens School Program and the Cervical Cancer Education Program which are designed for students in grade 6 - 12.

When thanking Scripture Union at the signing, Napoleon said that new partnership will see shared support to implement respective programs organised by the respective organisations, including SU support to the foundation’s public health activities, particularly school-based outreach education programs.

“We thank Jacob and his team for their interest to work together to make a collective impact in the youth space and to bring vital health awareness to secondary school students in NCD and Central Province through the SU-planned programs,” said Napoleon.

The PNGCF thanked various program supporters for helping to build a bolder cancer prevention campaign in the country.