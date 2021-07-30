Students win essay competition

The four students have made their school proud with this accomplishment topping the competition in the Upper Primary category and coming second in the lower primary category.

The event held in Namatanai during the New Ireland Day celebration recently with the winning students and 10 others representing the college.

School Principal Jonah Salot said: “I have pride in Kopkop College Team in Kavieng Campus. The students have evidently proven that the teachers have been committed and dedicated in all areas of their work under my direction.”

Mr Salot thanked the teachers for their guidance of all 57 Kopkop College students that took part in the competition.

The annual competition is an initiative of the New Ireland governor, Sir Julius Chan and it is open to grades four to twelve across public and private schools.

Winners of the essay competition were awarded a book, medal, certificate, and today 30 July they will receive laptops, cellphones and bicycles at the Kopkop Hall, Bambi as added awards for their accomplishments.

The winners for the New Ireland Schools Essay Competition:

Winners for the Upper Primary Category that wrote a persuasive piece on why cellphones must be used in schools are

In 1st place, 14-year-old Elltyne, in grade seven, coming in 2nd was 15-year-old grade eight student, Helen Francis and taking 3rd place is Sherolyne Poi aged 14.

Second place for Lower Primary Category is 13-year-old Louisa Mathew in Grade 6, who wrote about her father as her best role model.