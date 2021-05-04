Students learn importance of Social Media

The session also emphasised the importance of social media as well.

The brief session facilitated by Fr Ambrose Pereira sdb, from the Catholic Bishops Conference.

The Social Communications team dwelled on how the students can best use social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to disseminate positive messages amidst COVID-19.

Christian Religious Education Coordinator Brendon Kaita said that there is a great need for evangelization through the media and since Poinini comes under the Catholic Agency School umbrella, this was a good opportunity for the students to get some insights on how they can best evangelize their Catholic Faith.

“I saw that the students did not really know much about social media and they only used it to communicate with their friends and family but after the short session, I noticed that a lot of them are now aware of what social media is, especially the different types of ‘selfies’ being posted and I now hope that they can be able to use it to communicate positive messages,” he said.

The 31 students who attended the seminar are prefects who form part of the Students Representative Council of the school.

The Social Communications team was recently in Kimbe to conduct a three-day Media Education Seminar for fourteen Catholic Agency Schools.

Photo courtesy: CBCPNGSI