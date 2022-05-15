Students Focus On Print Media

With the theme ‘Listen. Do everything with Love,’ the seminar was held recently at a beautiful setting of the Caritas Business College and hosted by the Social Communications Commission of the Catholic Bishops Conference (CBC SOCOM).



Fifty-six students were present for the program that had sessions on news writing, the 5W’s + 1H and school news bulletin boards.



Isabella Saleu, SOCOM Officer the first session on posters with a message, in which students learnt the basic elements needed for posters. After this, the students learnt how to create posters of events taking place in their schools within a set timeframe.



Another SOCOM officer, Jessica Oata gave a session on introduction to news writing, which focused on identifying news, its importance, criteria, and facts of the news.



The third session continued with the 5W’s and 1H and with Sheryll Isoaimo, a teacher from St Joseph’s International Catholic College. The students then wrote their own articles using the skills they learned.



Abigail Seta took the final session of the seminar to present on how to keep the school news bulletins. In this session, the students were urged to keep their school bulletin boards updated on a regular basis with information such as written articles, posters and other information relevant to the school.

The session concluded with the students producing attractive news bulletins for their media clubs.



Apart from the sessions, the students were involved in prayer moments, interactive games and dances and had the opportunity to speak and share their experiences of the program.



According to a student from Caritas Business College, Adelquin Ramute, the seminar has given her skills to put into practice and share what she has learned.

“Media education seminar is really a nice program for the students and teachers. It gives educational lessons for everyone, and they are able to use these skills in school and share it with others,” she stated.



“The main thing I like about it is that the seminar got us involved in learning new things educationally and spiritually as well as getting us to interact with students from other schools,” said Hipuche Kaluwin, from Marianville Secondary School.



The 10 schools participating in the series of seminars are Don Bosco Technological Institute, Don Bosco Technical School, Caritas Business College, La Salle Technical College, Jubilee Catholic Secondary School, St Joseph’s International Catholic College, St Charles Lwanga Secondary School, Limana Vocational Centre, Marianville Secondary School and De La Salle Secondary school.



The third Media Education Seminar is set for 4th June and will dwell on audio and video basics.



The Media Education Seminars enable the students and teachers to be critical consumers and creative producers when using the different platforms of the media and encourage them to spread the ‘Good News’ and inspiring messages of hope.