Students display skills at Open House event

With the theme, Inspire, Empower, Integrated Life Skills, Caritas Technical School students displayed their functional knowledge of different technical disciplines that they learn in their respective classes.

Parents, guardians, students, teachers and some important guests attended open house and technical day. Special guests included the Ambassador for the Republic of Korea and the Charge de’Affairs from the American Embassy, FAS for TVET, the Catholic Education Secretary and judges for the competition of the various skills. The Secretary for Education was away on government business so the FAS for the TVET, Wilson Garu represented him as keynote speaker.

Amongst many things, Mr. Garu encouraged the students, as girls to rise up and take advantage of the best facilities offered by this institutional to be somebody in future. He said with the level of technical knowledge and skills that are being given here in this school, the students can easily create their own small businesses out of the skills they learn, once they graduate.

On behalf of the Department of Education Mr. Garu thanked and acknowledged the support of Korea in this particular school through the congregation of the sisters.

Garu said when the Education Department embarked on the Technical Secondary School policy in 2014, Caritas Technical Secondary School was one of those pioneer schools in the country that is implementing that policy.

In a way of information, Garu said in the country now there are 146 Vocational training centres, two business colleges and seven technical colleges, one polytechnic while two more technical colleges are in progress which are Usino-Bundi Agro Technical College and Jiwaka Technical College. Both will be operational next year.

According to the Acting Principal, Wilma Kalimet, the annual event was not held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and so it was an exciting day for the students, staff and the many parents who attended.

Students showed the spectacular life-skill knowledge they learn in the school. Their signature display was the wedding gown and the display of cakes.

The school offers to the students, academic knowledge and technical life-long skills in order to be in part with today’s trending world and to promote honest and productive citizens. Their performances were judged for the best performance, display of knowledge and skills and their style of presentation.