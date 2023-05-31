Students certified as agents of change

Guest speaker and senior Pastor of the Christian Outreach Centre Victory Church in Hohola, Edward Wange, stated this during the 23rd graduation of the Holy Spirit School over the weekend.

"Today, as you graduate from here and go to your domain, you will be an open book for a new chapter of your life. Never forget that people are watching you. They know your story from the first book you wrote, but this time you are going to write a new book, and the people who see the content of the book, will tell your story,” Wange said.

Ps Wange encouraged students to build good relationships in the community driven by love.

"Don't operate by results. The miracle you see comes today and goes tomorrow. Build your relationship with God and with people so you can see the next miracle in your life. Love is about laying down your lives to serve others," he said.

The students graduated in their respective levels of spiritual studies. There were 19 Year-1 students received a Certificate in Spiritual Studies, six Year-2 students received Advance Certificate in Spiritual Studies, and 11 Year-3’s received an Advanced Diploma in Spiritual Studies.

The school’s Founding Principal, Senior Pastor Peter Solomon encouraged the students to stand firm in serving God because it can be a lonely life.

"Get established on the word of God, build your ministry on the word of God and you will be able to stand up through the storms of life. Don't look to men, but to God alone. How successful you are in ministry depends on your personal walk with God. What we have taught you, take it home with you and exercise it.

"This is a practical school for practical people, so you can go out and practice what we have taught you. In all you do, let God be the centre of your life,” emphasized Pastor Solomon.

On behalf of the graduates, Head boy Rodney Mait thanked the school administration, staff and student body.

"We are celebrating our graduation today as well as embarking on the new chapter of our lives. We have been called to be servants in this harvest field, and this is a new challenge, but we have faith that God will provide, guide, and equip us for the work ahead," Mait said.

The graduation coincided with the Sunday church service in Gerehu.