St Therese being self-sustaining

Headmistress of St Therese Catholic Primary School, Patricia Avire, shared that she does not want the school to fully rely on government funding.

Being self-sufficient is what the school aims to be while leaving no child behind. She is encouraging other schools to raise funds and generate money within the schools. Running a school canteen is one example.

She stressed that when the Tuition Fee Free funds are late in coming, this is one way the school pays its bills.

“Here at St Therese we do our own fundraising to sustain us. When there are no funds, the canteen helps us because we do not have markets outside. So, whatever the children buy, the money goes back into the (school) and helps especially with water bills and electricity,” said Avire.