St. Jude Church celebrated Easter

A showcase of the two main tolai tribes called “pikalaba”and “marmar” differentiated by color-codes, purple and black.

Additionally the celebration usually coincides with St Jude’s church elders who paid shell money or tabu to bring the gospel to their village over 100 years ago. A monument to that effect was erected by the forefathers depicting Rakakava clan Tubuan called ‘Ia Patarai”which mounted at the NangaNanga Lookout overlooking the Rabaul Simpson harbor.

Spokeswoman of the Organizing Committee Lalia Pius explained every Easter, Nanga Nanga St Jude Church always looks forward to the celebrations with joy and happiness saying the celebration of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection was more important than ordinary man and woman dying.

The celebration is usually ended with the haus krai and the sharing of refreshments.

The Easter Celebration was witnessed by members of the other church denominations from neighboring wards who also participated in the shell money breaking ceremony.