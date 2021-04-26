St John Gets New Ambos

Thanks to the agencies that have put hands together in purchasing three brand new ambulances for the St John Ambulance Service that arrived from Australia today.

The ambulances were sponsored by the Digicel Foundation, National Gaming and Control Board and the National Government through the Office of the NCD Governor and Office for the Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko.

The ambulances were brought into the country by the Royal Australian Air Force Hercules aircrafts.

St John CEO, Matt Cannon said the ambulances will service the NCD, Central and Chimbu provinces. The Central Province ambulance will be fully kitted with intensive care capabilities, including paramedics and nurses to treat especially snake bites and obstetrics cases.

He said there are plans in the future for ambulances to be manufactured in Australia and sent to PNG to be assembled. This will create jobs for locals and support the economy.

Health Minister Jelta Wong who was present at the arrival of the ambulances said such new facilities signified the Government’s commitment with its partners.