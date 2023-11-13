Speedway road to be upgraded

He visited the road on Wednesday, November 8th, with the Nawaeb District Technical Team, Ahi LLG President, Malcom Kalo and community representatives, Rosemary Wawou and landowner Ngalau Agi.

He assured the Ward 14 Community at Ahi Urban that the road upgrade will begin immediately; from Sigarap Market to Kunai Junction (1,450m).

An estimated 5,000-plus people from all over Papua New Guinea reside in the area, according to the local law and order committee.

Pelgen said funding allocation will be done to allow work to begin immediately.

“Dispela rot i save givim ekses lo ol wok man na meri insait lo Lae City. Dispela hap

em olgeta lain lo kantri i kam na stap. Olsem na em wanpla important hap rot lo

stretim lo gutpla sindaun blo olgeta lo hia.”

He further told the people that ten (10) new solar streetlights will be purchased and installed at central spots along the residential corridors.

“The task of installing the new solar street lights will be given to the Ahi LLG President to undertake on behalf of Nawaeb District,” he stated.

“I am positive to at least bring some small yet significant change in the communities in the urban and rural settings.”

Nawaeb technical team senior civil engineer, David Koek, confirmed that he had returned to the site and did a technical assessment for the road along with estimated costings to complete the road upgrade.

“We have further undertaken the Gravel Extraction Agreement for the district and quarry landowner (Tobias Omba) to sign that will allow the salvage of gravel from Bumbu River to assist in this road upgrade.”