SP Brewery Donates Trukai Shirts

The support will assist the school’s Student Representative Council to carry out numerous projects this year.

DBTI’s vice-dean of student services Janvier Soria says the Student Services Department will be selling the shirts to raise funds for the Student Representative Council to roll out SRC driven projects on campus.

“Thank you, SP Brewery, for your kind but significant support as the funds raised from selling these shirts will go towards our SRC to use in upcoming projects.”

She added, “The past two years have been really difficult for us to allocate funds to SRC driven projects so SP Brewery’s donation will greatly help us raise funds to kick start these projects.”

Third-year Electronics and Communication Technology student and SRC Representative, Darusila Pairing shared similar sentiments and thanked SP Brewery for its donation.

“Thank you, SP Brewery, for the shirts.”

SP Brewery External Affairs Manager, Paul Pusal, who made the donation on behalf of SP Brewery, urged the students to help their school out by purchasing the shirts and hoped to see great things happening soon.

“Just as these shirts were purchased from the Trukai Fun Run in March to help Team PNG participate in international Games, they will go towards assisting DBTI and SP Brewery is proud to do just that.”