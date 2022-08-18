Sorcery Accusation related violence

The horrific attack resulted in four women losing their lives and five sustaining serious injuries.

The survivors have been in the care of Caritas Provincial staff and volunteers under the administration of the Catholic Diocese of Wabag.

They say this is one of the worst human rights violations on record in Papua New Guinea.

“We will continue to offer them vital care until their imminent reintegration when considered safe to do so,” says Caritas Director, Mavis Tito.

“Caritas PNG’s mission is to serve and defend the poor, vulnerable and marginalized; and to promote a commitment to compassion and justice. We, therefore, strongly condemn this heinous act of a few human beings who continue to disturb the peace and harmony of our societies by inflicting unimaginable pain on the vulnerable womenfolk in Enga Province,” Tito continued.

Tito referred to SARV as an opportunistic behaviour largely driven by suspicion, fear, retaliation or pay back, dishonesty and economic desires, and sadly is typically encouraged by friends and relatives.

Though sorcery beliefs and practices are still prevalent in some parts of the country, there has never been any reference to such barbaric act as this recent SARV incident.

Turning the tide, a precedent has been set with the rescue of five surviving women by the police, Catholic Church, and individuals in Wabag.

“We highly commend them for the important work they do despite the logistical challenges and security risks to their own lives. This should serve as an encouragement for the rest of us to nurture such collaboration at all levels and across all sectors,” said Tito.

In recent statements, the Enga Provincial Police Commander and the Police Commissioner, gave their assurance to pursue the perpetrators and have them arrested and prosecuted.

“We hold them to their word and extend the same call to the courts in Wabag to act promptly in expediting all registered SARV cases so that perpetrators are punished. The impunity enjoyed by perpetrators of such grievous acts is simply unconscionable!”

Furthermore, Caritas PNG is calling on the elected Members of Parliament of Enga Province and the newly formed government to prioritize the eradication of SARV in Enga and PNG.

“We encourage the newly elected MPs of Enga to demonstrate serious leadership in combatting SARV in the province by speaking out against it and adequately resourcing the service delivery mechanism to effectively address the issue.

“We challenge the government of the day to be more proactive to the eradication of SARV in Enga and other parts of PNG. To remain silent on the issue of SARV is to indirectly endorse this evil to gradually destroy our families, our homes, our societies and country as a whole,” Tito concludes.