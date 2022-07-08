Solar Program To Close Energy Gap

United Nation’s Development Programme (UNDP) Project Manager, Karen Anawe is pleased to announce that preparatory works are underway to ensure they assist the government to close the energy access gap, by promoting clean energy and a transition towards a low carbon economy in our focus areas.

Anawe said the meeting also discussed sustainability and ownership arrangements of these micro grid solar systems.

For the recipients, unreliable electricity supply has been an ongoing dilemma for years, hence the support will give confidence as well as strengthening their operations to service better the rural people.

“Nagum Secondary is a recipient of this support and I like to say thank you to the European Union as financiers of this impact project, not only for the school, but for the community at large. We’re glad that the solar project in the future will gather for students from the Sepik provinces, and also from Madang and Morobe,” said Jeffrey Saigomi, Secretary for Sepik SDA Mission.

For Dagua Community Health Centre, serving sick patients after hours or in the night has been an concern for some years because of no proper lighting.

“This is a big help to us, especially for the people living along west coast including Dagua LLG. The solar power will provide sufficient lights for sick patients in our wards. It will also help with some emergencies we conduct after hours and in the night like attending to deliveries and injuries from road accidents mainly,” said Ignatius Burr, Health Extension Officer.

The rural health facility services some 100,000 plus rural population of Dagua LLG including those from Boikin LLG. Despite being handicapped in its operations, the facility is known for being the first to attend to some very serious road accident injuries along the west coast highway before referrals are made to Boram General Hospital in Wewak Town.

A feasibility assessment for renewable energy power was conducted in early 2021 for the region, and six facilities were identified for solar energy installation.

The UNDP under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme supports development and improvement of renewable energy to create an enabling environment that will embrace development of the three targeted value chains which thousands of rural communities in the Sepik Region depend on to sustain their livelihoods.