Solar Power For Rural Communities

The UNDP under the EU-Funded Joint UN STREIT PNG Programme, is closing in on preparatory works with stakeholders to install solar generated clean and renewable electrical energy in the Sepik region.

In a one-day workshop organised by the Programme in Wewak, East Sepik Province, on Thursday 23 June, participating stakeholders from Division of Education, Sepik Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Mission, Division of Health and Catholic Health Service came together to discuss and gauge feedback from beneficiaries on the installation of micro grid solar systems in six identified facilities.

The selected recipients in East Sepik Province are:

Taul Community Health Post in Turubu area of Wewak District,

Nagum Adventist Secondary in Yangoru-Saussia District and the

Catholic Health Service-run Dagua Community Health Centre along west coast highway in Wewak District.

The beneficiaries in Sandaun Province are all located in Vanimo-Green District namely:

Don Bosco Technical School,

Vanimo Secondary and

Baro Community Health Post.

These education and health facilities are located in areas with limited or no access to grid-connected electricity.

Head of FAO Country Office in Papua New Guinea, Bir Mandal drew attention to the global scenario on energy access and what this means for the Greater Sepik Region and PNG.

“A third of the 2.6 billion people in the world still do not have access to safe, clean fuels and technologies for cooking or heating their homes, at significant health, social and environmental costs. In PNG, only 15 percent of the total population of about 8 million have access to grid-connected electricity.

He added, “For change to occur, we need to reset our energy systems and put people into the centre, ensuring that these systems are cleaner, more secure, more resilient, and totally inclusive.”

“Under the Programme, we’re working together with relevant Government of PNG (GoPNG) agencies at the national level and our target provinces to ensure communities in the agri-value chain get connected to electricity via renewable energy sources.

“This initiative will contribute to the GoPNG’s energy access target as outlined in the Medium-Term Development Plan III and various development plans, policy frameworks and regulatory instruments,” said Mandal.