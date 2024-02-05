Solar power plant aids New Ireland

This follows after the New Island Development Corporation (NIDC) through its subsidiary New Ireland Solar (NI Solar) are negotiating the handover and management of the Solar power plant on behalf of the New Ireland Provincial Government.

The Solar power plant generates 0.11 megawatts of energy, powering the entire Konos township, including the Sentral Niu Ailan Lakman Council Chamber, while operating at a cost of K20,000 per year.

According to NIDC Chairman Christian Tarkap, the K2.5 million investment by the Provincial Government is a substantial amount to light up Konos.

Tarkap said at the moment NI Solar has put a metered system in place to calculate power bills per month, which is then passed onto the consumer to pay.

“The system is working but payments by the consumers are slow. Therefore, I call on everyone who is benefiting from this important infrastructure to pay bills in a timely manner,” Tarkap said.

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan said it is important for people to look after and care for this government service. To ensure it operates smoothly and sustainable for years to come.