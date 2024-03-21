Solar farm to empower Arawa residents

The highlight of these upgrades is the establishment of Bougainville's maiden commercial-scale solar farm equipped with battery storage.

Australian High Commissioner John Feakes, alongside the president of the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) Ishmael Toroama marked the halfway milestone of the project by inspecting the power station upgrades.

Expressing Australia's commitment to bolstering Bougainville's energy sector, High Commissioner Feakes emphasized the project's potential to uplift the region's economy and energy landscape.

The installed solar panels are already contributing to powering Arawa, with the full completion expected to further amplify electricity supply to local businesses and improve various aspects of community life, including healthcare, education, and safety, particularly for women and girls.

The PGK18.8 million initiative is being executed in two phases. The initial phase saw the integration of a small solar plant at PNG Power Limited's (PPL) existing facility, which commenced supplying electricity to Arawa as of March this year.

The subsequent phase will involve erecting a larger solar farm, coupled with a battery energy storage system, at a new site secured by PPL in 2023 with support from the ABG.

Upon completion, the upgrades are projected to slash operational expenses for PPL by diminishing reliance on costly diesel fuel. Furthermore, it's estimated that the initiative will curtail carbon emissions by a substantial 1,800 tonnes of CO2e in its inaugural year, paving the way for a more sustainable power supply to Arawa residents.

High Commissioner Feakes also announced plans for the joint inauguration of the completed project in March 2025, alongside Minister for State Enterprises William Duma and ABG representatives.

This endeavour forms part of Australia's broader assistance framework for provincial power stations across Papua New Guinea, which encompasses plans to revamp Buka's power station.

With extended operational and maintenance support, along with additional management assistance provided to PPL, the initiative aims to ensure the longevity and efficacy of the new electrification infrastructure, thereby benefiting the country's energy landscape for years to come.