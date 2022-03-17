Sogeri Hikers Outdoor Adventures

Kevin Rau is the founder and leader of Sogeri Hikers and he and his team of locals have been taking people on fitness adventures across land and water.

Kevin Rau is the founder of Sogeri Hikers and since 2019; he has been running outdoor activities and programs for interested parties from all walks of life and whether you’re a fitness junkie or just someone wanting an adventure this is for you.

He explained, “We found that a lot of people were not earning anything after the COVID hit so we felt like we should take up that opportunity to help the community out here to earn something to give back some money to them. So that’s how we kick off the Sogeri Hikers.

We do hiking, kayaking, weekend camps for long weekends; we do birthday parties if you have your kids who want to have a birthday we organize for them. Team bonding activities for the corporate clients, if you need to do team bonding for your teams we also do that. All sorts of activities, you name we can do it.”

Despite facing challenges with rainy weather and transporting equipment from one point to another Kevin is happy that he has the help of the community.

Such activities require proper training and Kevin runs a fitness program that helps his customers to get in shape for various routes, and the walks comprise of junior, intermediate and advanced, which is the Kokoda IMITAR RIDGE, a 7.6km walk.

“Any new comer that wants to go out every Wednesday, we run programs at the Ekere Dance Studio. It’s a full body workout, just to make sure that you get into fitness we encourage people through our page on whatsapp with a checklist to remind you to walk everyday at least once a week. ..before we take them out for any outdoor activity.”

The Sogeri Hikers also indulge their customers with a bit history along the way like the stone wall paintings of Ifakuruku. The programs run include charities that involve donations to the rural communities from individuals, business houses and the like.

This year Sogeri Hikers will embark on another adventure in April for a charity walk and camping to deliver books to schools that are isolated in and around the Sogeri area.

With the money made through these activities, at least 50 percent goes back to the local community while the other half caters for Logistics and Sogeri Hikers.