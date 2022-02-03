SME Needs Support for Rural Entrepreneurship

Chairman of Urindogum Cocoa Estate Nathan Yohomangi said food is essential for human survival and every one must invest more into agricultural activities for food security.

He said Urindogum Cocoa Estate project was established in line with government’s vision 2050; to invest more in agriculture to generate revenue for the rural population and to build human capital.

Urindogum Cocoa Estate was initiated by Yohomangi on August 24, 2021. The business name was formerly registered with Investment Promotion Authority (IPA), Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) and MiBank commercial bank and is ready to commence its operation after all the paper work had been done.

Yohomangi said, “The project consists of over 300 members and has drawn interest from neighboring villages in Wewak. The physical address of the project site is at Urindogum Village, Ward 20, Wewak Rural Local Level Government, East Sepik Province.

He added that since the project was initiated, they faced many challenges. One of which was accessibility to basic amenities like road, building materials, tools, machinery and funding. Despite this, they managed to do the preliminary work.

Four (4) hectares of land has been cleared and ready for planting to commence in March, 2022.

“We also build clone Cocoa nursery shed with holding capacity of 10,000 seedlings for farmer’s distribution and future project expansion.

“Our Target is to plant over 100,000 clone cocoa trees by the year 2025 and export dry cocoa beans with quality and quantity. We plan to offer more hectares of land to expand clone cocoa estate if government through office of Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL), PNG Cocoa Board, Provincial Government and elected members or concerned authorities help support,” said the Chairman.