The fair is an NCDC-backed initiative that provides a sustained platform for vendors in the SME and informal sector to access market space to contribute to the economy.

Sixty five vendors within Hohola displayed their products in respective stalls basically to contribute to achieving the National SME policy.

In order to achieve the National SME policy, the government made a pledge to support this rollout.

Vendors said the SME Fair has created an avenue for them to make more revenue.

Story published by Majeleen Yanei, UPNG Journalism student