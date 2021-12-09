Smallholder Rice Farmer Supported

Dickson Oroni from Noutubuwa clan in Tubusereia had been a farmer for 20 years before Trukai came to support him with a startup kit to expand his rice farm.

He was humbled by the support given to assist with his farming, which he plans to cultivate more land and recruit members of his community.

Trukai decided to support Oroni when they noticed his understanding of modern technology, which he used in his farm.

Orian thanked Trukai for supplying him with the kit, which he promised to share with the local farmers in the community and vowed to engage unemployed youths.

Gathered at the small ceremony were Tubusereia Village leaders and members of their community.

Trukai’s Development Manager, Aina Davis urged the villages to work in partnership with Trukai and the government to set up local rice farms that will contribute to establish local rice production in PNG.

“Indeed rice is a staple food for Papua New Guineans but it is not a staple crop, that is why Trukai has been doing a lot of work to promote local rice production,” said Mr Davis.

Trukai has distributed VSKs to genuine irrigation farmers since 2011, under its various rice development programs. Through its Small Holder Rice Development Program, Trukai offers support in terms of the VSK, technical expertise and paddy market access.

The VSK include a solar rice mill, a power tiller, manual seeders, a knapsack, sickles and rice seedlings.

The vision of this farming program by Trukai Industries is to support food security by maximizing local rice production in PNG.