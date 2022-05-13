SJA Officers Complete Induction

The course involves the trainees becoming competent in basic life support, defibrillation, resuscitation, emergency child birthing, and providing life support for other common medical emergencies including allergy, asthma, snakebite, bleeding, heart attack and stroke.

Having completed the induction course, the students now start their internship.

During the internship, the students work on ambulances under the supervision of a senior ambulance officer. They are mentored and will complete further studies and examination over the next 12 months.

Three officers stood out during their tenure as trainees in the course program, Anthony Pryke, Madako Suari and Aderah Ovavu, are all first time officers who were certified in the training course.

Madako Suari is a professional sporting athlete in the code of squash.

He is the top male squash player in PNG holding the title for 10 years running and is currently transitioning from being an athlete into the health space.

“Having this opportunity to come to train and work with St John has been surreal. To take on a new challenge but at a different space and level. I have no doubt this was a calling and not just luck,” said Madako.

Pryke topped the 16-week course in academic performance and display of leadership qualities.

“I have always been someone who likes to help others in need; whether it means dressing a minor cut or stopping on the side of the freeway to assist push another car out of harm’s way. Being an AO is not what I would call ‘work’. It’s something I love doing,” he said.

Best performing nurse in the training course, Ovavu said it was her childhood dream to work in an emergency care setting. Becoming a nurse has better prepared me for the challenges in this setting.

“The training has encouraged and motivated me to better understand the prehospital care management and to try to save more lives as possible.

“By delivering such a high level of professional training for ambulance officers we are making sure our community is served well, our patients receive safer care, and importantly that our loved are protected and people can be given a second chance at life,” Ovai said.

St John Chief Doctor, Dr Mangu Kendino said this high level of training for ambulance officers is a game changer for prehospital care in PNG. While St John ambulance trainers deliver the training, it is overseen by a team of medical professionals including doctors from PMGH.”

“The trainee ambulance officers will now complete a two-week observation program in the Port Moresby General Hospital Emergency Department before they commence on road as ambulance officer interns,” said Dr. Kendino.

To be an ambulance officer it requires a high level of physical fitness and mental aptitude. The trainee ambulance officers completed ambulance physical fitness programs developed by East Street Fitness PNG over the three-month period.